Lebanon rumoured to hire banks for Eurobond exchange - sources

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is rumoured to have hired Deutsche Bank and local Bank Audi to lead manage an exchange offer on its May 2014 bonds and the rollover of its April 2014 notes, two market sources told IFR on Wednesday.

The sovereign, rated B1/B-/B, sent requests for proposals to banks earlier this year.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while a banker at Bank Audi said no official mandate had been announced yet.

As part of the transaction, Lebanon is looking to exchange its outstanding 9% USD882m May 2014 for new notes and roll over its 7.375% USD677m April 2014 note, according to the sources.

The sovereign is not expected to raise any new cash through the deal. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Sudip Roy; Editing by Luzette Strauss)