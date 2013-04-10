FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon to raise USD1bn through tap
April 10, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Lebanon to raise USD1bn through tap

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic, rated B1/B/B, is planning to raise USD1bn through an increase of its outstanding 2023 and 2027 Eurobonds, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign has released yield guidance of 6.10%-6.20% for a USD500m tap of its 6% notes due January 27 2023 and of 6.60-6.75% for a USD500m increase of its 6.75% notes due November 29 2027.

The transaction would bring the total outstanding on each note to USD1bn.

Fransa Invest Bank, Natixis and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to price as early as Thursday afternoon, Beirut time.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

