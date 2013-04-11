Lebanon launches USD1.1bn dual-tranche tap at 6.15% and 6.70%

LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic, rated B1/B/B, has launched a USD600m tap of its January 27 2023 notes at 6.15% and a USD500m tap of its November 29 2027 at 6.7%, according to a lead banker.

The sovereign was originally looking to raise USD1bn from the transaction, but upsized the tap of the 2023 notes to set overall deal size at USD1.1bn.

The taps will take the outstanding size of the 2023 note to USD1.1bn and the 2027 bond to USD1bn.

Earlier, leads had set initial yield guidance of 6.10%-6.20% for the tap of the 2023s and of 6.60-6.75% for the tap of its 2027s.

Fransa Invest Bank, Natixis and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)