BEIRUT, March 10 The Lebanese finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20, a Lebanese finance ministry official said on Friday.

The ministry was intending to look at three potential tranches of 10 years, 15 years and 20 years, the official added.

"We will be issuing under the existing programme which is called the MTN - the medium-term notes - programme," the official said. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones)