Lebanon hires Deutsche, Byblos and Audi for Eurobonds
March 13, 2014

Lebanon hires Deutsche, Byblos and Audi for Eurobonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon said it has “in principle” chosen Deutsche Bank, Byblos and Bank Audi to manage an exchange offer of May 2014 Eurobonds and the rollover of April 2014 notes worth a combined $1.6 billion.

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told reporters Lebanon is seeking to rollover $771 million of bonds which expire on April 14, and exchange $882 million of May 2014 bonds.

“The bond maturities will vary between six and 12 years. The $771 million will be covered with new notes and $882 million (will be) exchange,” he said.

“The offer will be launched on March 31.” It will close by April 11, he said.

Lebanon’s total debt stood at $63.48 billion at the end of 2013, a 10 percent increase from the previous year, the minister said. (Reporting by Laila Bassam; Editing by Susan Fenton)

