Lebanon hires three banks for new US dollar Eurobond

LONDON/BEIRUT, Feb 4 (IFR/RTRS) - Lebanon has hired Blom Bank, Citigroup and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban to lead manage a new Eurobond, according to two sources.

The sovereign is seeking to raise a minimum of US$1bn through the new bond, according to one source.

Lebanon was last in the international bond market in April 2014 when it raised new cash through two bond offerings and also undertook a voluntary debt exchange.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch. The sovereign has two bonds coming due in June and August, each worth US$500m according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Sylvia Westall, at Reuters; editing by Alex Chambers)