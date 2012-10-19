FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN condemns "terrorist" killing of Lebanese security official
October 19, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

UN condemns "terrorist" killing of Lebanese security official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council condemned a bomb attack on Friday that killed senior Lebanese intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan, widely seen as a foe of Syria, and demanded an end to attempts to destabilize Lebanon through political assassinations.

“The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the terrorist attack on 19 October 2012 in Beirut, which killed Brigadier General Wissam al-Hassan,” the 15-nation council said in a unanimously agreed-upon statement.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of any attempt to destabilize Lebanon through political assassinations and demanded an immediate end to the use of intimidation and violence against political figures,” it said.

