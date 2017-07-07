BEIRUT, July 7 Thousands of music fans will pour
into the stadium of the Roman Temple of Bacchus in Lebanon's
Baalbek on Friday night for the opening performance of the
oldest music festival in the region.
On opening night, the festival celebrates the 60th
anniversary of its "Lebanese Nights" concert, which has given
voice to the country's music and heritage for decades.
This year, the event will showcase Lebanon's younger
generation of pop stars, including Ramy Ayach, Aline Lahoud and
Brigitte Yaghi, performing classic Lebanese hits as well as
their modern repertoires.
The internationally renowned Baalbek music festival will
host a wide array of Lebanese and global artists for six nights
at its historic venue among Roman ruins in the Bekaa Valley.
The eastern town of Baalbek is home to some of the best
preserved Roman temples, in which acclaimed musicians including
American jazz vocalist Ella Fitzgerald and British singer Sting
have performed.
It is one of scores of international and local summer
cultural festivals in Lebanon, held mostly in the open air,
including one in Beiteddine Palace in the pine forest of the
Chouf Mountains and another in the Phoenician port of Byblos.
Founded in 1956 by then-President Camille Chamoun, the
Baalbek festival is considered the most prestigious of the
country's annual festivals, having welcomed the Arab world's
musical legends such as Um Kulthoum and Fairouz.
(Reporting by Maria Semerdjian; editing by Mark Heinrich)