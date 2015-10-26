Lebanon's Blom Bank says unaudited 9-month net profit increases 7.6 percent

BEIRUT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank said on Monday its unaudited net profit for the first three quarters increased by 7.6 percent compared to the same period last year to $289.76 million, thanks to higher profits in its foreign subsidiaries.

The bank’s assets rose 5.2 percent to $28.93 billion and deposits increased to $25.03 billion, up 5.6 percent, it said in a statement.

Shareholders’ equity rose by 4.4 percent to to 2.62 billion. (Reporting by Tom Perry and John Davison, editing by William Hardy)