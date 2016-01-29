FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon's Blom Bank posts record $405 million profit in 2015
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2016 / 1:58 PM / 2 years ago

Lebanon's Blom Bank posts record $405 million profit in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank said on Friday it achieved record profitability in 2015 despite a weak Lebanese economy and an unstable regional environment.

The bank’s net profit for 2015 rose by 10.9 percent to $404.66 million, driven by profit increases at Blom’s foreign subsidiaries, it said.

Assets increased 4 percent year-on-year to $29.1 billion, deposits rose 4.5 percent to $25.1 billion and loans rose 4.1 percent to $7.2 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Mariam Karouny; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.