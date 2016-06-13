FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese banks say Blom Bank attack targets them all
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
#Financials
June 13, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Lebanese banks say Blom Bank attack targets them all

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, June 13 (Reuters) - The Association of Banks in Lebanon said on Monday a bomb attack outside Blom Bank's Beirut headquarters had targeted the entire banking sector and was aimed at destabilising the Lebanese economy.

The association convened an emergency meeting on Monday following the bombing on Sunday that damaged Blom Bank's offices but caused no fatalities.

Blom Bank is one of the Lebanese banks that has closed bank accounts held by people suspected of ties to the powerful Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah in line with new U.S. financial regulations targeting its finances. The law has triggered a standoff between Hezbollah and the central bank.

The association said Lebanese banks operate according to the rules of international markets.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
