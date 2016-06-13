FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese PM says bank bomb damages national security
June 13, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

Lebanese PM says bank bomb damages national security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, June 13 (Reuters) - The Lebanese prime minister said on Monday that a bomb attack on one of the country's biggest banks was damaging to national security, saying the banking sector was the dynamo of the economy at a time of paralysis in state institutions.

Prime Minister Tammam Salam was speaking at a meeting with the central bank governor, finance minister and head of the country's banking association.

The attendees expressed confidence in central bank measures taken to preserve the financial sector's immunity and credibility, a government statement said. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

