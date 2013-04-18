Lebanon selects 46 firms to bid for offshore gas exploration

BEIRUT, April 18 (Reuters) - Lebanon has selected 46 international oil companies to bid to explore for gas in its Mediterranean waters, Energy Minister Gebran Bassil said on Thursday.

Bassil said 12 of the companies had been selected to bid as operators and the other 34 could bid as non-operators in the licensing round, which opens on May 2.

The dozen companies which have pre-qualified to bid as operators are:

Anadarko Petroleum Corp

Chevron Corp

ENI

ExxonMobil

INPEX

Maersk

Petrobras

Petronas

Repsol

Shell

Statoil

Total