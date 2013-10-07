FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon delays gas exploration bid deadline to January
Sections
Featured
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2013 / 7:59 AM / 4 years ago

Lebanon delays gas exploration bid deadline to January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Energy Ministry has delayed its offshore gas licensing round by a month until January after politicians failed to form a new government which could approve decrees needed to launch the bidding process.

The ministry said Energy Minister Gebran Bassil had put back the auction date for exploration blocs to January 10, 2014.

Bassil also wrote to President Michel Suleiman and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati requesting a special cabinet meeting to approve the proposed exploration blocs and the exploration and production contracts, the ministry said in a statement.

Without approval of those documents Lebanon’s efforts to exploit maritime reserves which Bassil has estimated at over 30 trillion cubic feet are on hold.

Since Mikati resigned in March his designated successor, Tammam Salam, has sought unsuccessfully to form a new government, leaving the country run by a caretaker administration with limited powers, unable to press on with the gas project.

Lebanon selected 46 companies in April to bid for gas exploration, 12 of them as operators and 34 as non-operators. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.