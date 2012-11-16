FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon's economy to grow by 2 pct this year -central bank
November 16, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Lebanon's economy to grow by 2 pct this year -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s economy is expected to grow by 2 percent this year, central bank chief Riad Salameh said on Friday.

That would mark a sharp slowdown from last year. The government says the economy grew 5.2 percent in 2011 but economists are sceptical.

The International Monetary Fund said in September that weak government policies have led to a slowdown in investment in Lebanon. The conflict in neighbouring Syria is also hurting investment and slowing policymaking as sectarian tensions within the Lebanon government have increased following the war in Syria.

Lebanon saw rapid growth until early 2011 when the economy ground to a halt following a government collapse and fallout from the early stages of the uprising in Syria.  (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Susan Fenton)

