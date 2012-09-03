FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran could strike U.S. bases if Israel attacks -Hezbollah
September 3, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 5 years ago

Iran could strike U.S. bases if Israel attacks -Hezbollah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Iran could strike U.S. bases in the Middle East in response to any Israeli strike on its nuclear facilities, the leader of Lebanon’s Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah said on Monday.

“A decision has been taken to respond and the response will be very great,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview with the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen television.

“The response will not be just inside the Israeli entity - American bases in the whole region could be Iranian targets.”

“If Israel targets Iran, America bears responsibility.”

