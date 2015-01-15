Hezbollah says Assad's allies have right to respond to Israel's attacks inside Syria

BEIRUT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday that Israeli strikes inside Syria were also an aggression against Syria’s regional allies and they have the right to retaliate.

“The frequent attacks on different sites in Syria is a major breach. We consider (them) hostilities against all the resistance axis,” he told the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV broadcast.

“(Retaliation) is an open issue ... It is not only Syria’s right to respond but also it is the right of the axis of resistance to respond. When this right will be executed is subject to certain criteria ... it could happen any time.” (Reporting by Mariam Karouny)