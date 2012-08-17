FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah says has rockets that can kill thousands of Israelis
August 17, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

Hezbollah says has rockets that can kill thousands of Israelis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Friday it possessed what it called precision rockets that could kill “tens of thousands” of Israelis in strikes on Israel.

“I tell the Israelis that you have a number of targets, not a large number ... that can be hit with precision rockets ... which we have,” Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said in a broadcast speech. He said he would not identify the targets.

“Hitting these targets with a small number of rockets will turn ... the lives of hundreds of thousands of Zionists to real hell, and we can talk about tens of thousands of dead,” said Nasrallah.

