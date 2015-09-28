FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hague prosecutor demands 1 year prison, fine for Lebanese journalist
September 28, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Hague prosecutor demands 1 year prison, fine for Lebanese journalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A journalist who ignored a court order to take down videos that risked exposing the identities of witnesses in the case of Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri’s murder should serve a year in prison, a Hague prosecutor said on Monday.

Television reporter Karma al-Khayat had shown “no remorse or regret”, and should also pay a 100,000-euro ($112,000) fine, prosecutor Slobodan Zecevic told a sentencing hearing at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Monday.

Khayat has described her conviction for contempt of court, as an attack on the free press. A judge was due to sentence her later on Monday. ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
