FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Gunmen shoot up Lebanese minister's convoy
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 11:09 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Gunmen shoot up Lebanese minister's convoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Lebanon an 18 (Reuters) - Gunmen ambushed the convoy of a Lebanese government minister in the northern city of Tripoli on Friday, wounding three people and riddling a security patrol car with bullets, medics and witnesses said.

The official, Minister of Sports and Youth Faisal Karami, appeared to be unhurt, the medics said.

A Reuters reporter said one of the convoy’s patrol cars was set ablaze.

The attack coincided with a weekly protest demanding the release of several Islamists detained in Lebanese prisons.

The port city of Tripoli has long been a stronghold of Sunni Islamists in northern Lebanon.

But the city has become increasingly volatile in recent months due to the civil war in neighbouring Syria, where the Sunni majority is leading a revolt against President Bashar al-Assad. Supporters of either side have clashed frequently, heightening fears that the war is spilling over into Lebanon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.