#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 7, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Lebanese court overturns ban on Orascom mobile contract bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A Lebanese court on Wednesday overturned a decision that had prevented Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) from bidding in a tender to run the country’s two mobile phone networks, one of which it already operates.

The court obliged the Lebanese government body that oversees tenders to accept the bid presented by OTMT, a court document showed.

The Beirut-based Daily Star reported that OTMT had been disqualified from bidding after it allegedly failed to submit an application on time. (Reporting by John Davison; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
