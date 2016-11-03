FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Forming new Lebanese government will draw foreign aid, central bank says
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 3, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Forming new Lebanese government will draw foreign aid, central bank says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

BEIRUT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon's election of a new president and the coming formation of a government will increase confidence in the economy and attract foreign aid, the head of the country's central bank said on Thursday.

The Lebanese parliament elected former army commander Michel Aoun as president on Monday, ending a 29-month presidential vacuum. Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri is expected to named as prime minister later on Thursday, but it is unclear how quickly he will be able to form a government.

"The election of President Aoun should lead to a normal activity of the constitutional institutions ... thus increasing confidence in the economy," Riad Salameh said at an international conference organised by the central bank in Beirut.

"The formation of a new government would help by attracting foreign aid and mitigating the cost of the Syrian presence in Lebanon that we estimate at 5 percent of the GDP," he added, referring to the large Syrian refugee population.

Lebanon is sheltering more than 1 million Syrians who have fled the civil war next door.

Political deadlock, including the presidential vacuum, paralysed state institutions and prevented the government from taking even basic decisions.

Lebanese are desperate for better government to deal with problems in the economy, infrastructure and basic services. The stalemate came to a head last year when garbage piled up in the streets, creating a public health crisis. (Reporting by John Davison, Tom Perry and Laila Bassam; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.