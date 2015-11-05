FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanon finance minister says parliament to meet after agenda agreed
November 5, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Lebanon finance minister says parliament to meet after agenda agreed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Thursday a parliament meeting would go ahead next week after lawmakers agreed on an agenda for the session.

The agenda, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, included mostly financial issues.

Parliament speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday called parliament to convene next week in the first attempt for months to bring deeply divided politicians together to pass laws vital to keeping the paralysed state afloat. (Reporting by John Davison)

