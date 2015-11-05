UPDATE 2-Lebanon finance minister says parliament to meet after agenda agreed

(Adds agenda details, context)

By Laila Bassam

BEIRUT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s parliament will meet next week after lawmakers agreed an agenda for a session which aims to pass laws vital to keeping the paralysed state afloat, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Thursday.

The country’s politicians, bitterly divided by their own rivalries and wider conflict in the region, have failed to agree on even basic decisions, including where to dump rubbish. The paralysis of government was laid bare again in recent days when the government failed to pay the army on time.

The deadlock has also meant Lebanon has been without a president for 17 months, with parliament unable to agree on who should fill the post.

But financial issues will dominate the agenda next Thursday and Friday, according to a copy of a document seen by Reuters, as the country risks cancellation of World Bank loans and must vote on legislation to help protect its relationship with banks worldwide.

Lebanon’s main political blocs had previously been unable to agree an agenda for a legislative session, obstructing efforts to convene the chamber.

Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday called parliament to convene next week.

Khalil told Reuters on Thursday the “required number of MPs will participate in the session,” saying that 38 items were up for discussion.

“The most important of the items which will be agreed on (include) those related to approval of agreements on World Bank loans,” he said.

“Draft laws which aim to keep Lebanon away from financial and banking penalties” over issues such as money laundering and trans-border cash movements would also be high on the agenda, he said.

World Bank loans planned for Lebanon, which is struggling to cope with more than a million refugees from Syria’s conflict, will be cancelled unless approved by parliament before the end of the year, risking more pain for an economy already hit by the deadlock.

Lebanon’s central bank governor on Tuesday said it was essential the parliament meet to pass laws for development loans, debt issuance and banks, urging politicians to break the impasse harming the economy.

One of the rare occasions parliament met was a year ago, when it extended its own term until 2017, after legislative elections were postponed for a second time.

Parliament has failed to elect a new head of state in the absence of consensus on who should fill the position that fell vacant when Michel Suleiman’s term expired 17 months ago. Berri has called 30 sessions to elect a new president.

The unity government headed by Prime Minister Tammam Salam is barely functioning. It includes Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, and Saad al-Hariri’s Future Movement, backed by Saudi Arabia. (Additional reporting, writing by John Davison; Editing by Toby Chopra)