FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's warns could cut Lebanon's govt rating on Syria effects
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's warns could cut Lebanon's govt rating on Syria effects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday warned it could cut Lebanon’s government bond rating on potential spillover effects from Syria’s civil war, including suppressed growth and political instability.

Moody’s affirmed Lebanon’s B1 government bond rating but changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The lower outlook reflects the impact on Lebanon of the war in Syria, Moody’s said in a statement, including the chance that the war could “lead to an increase in the sovereign’s already high debt burden in 2013 and 2014” and also lead to political instability in Lebanon.

Lebanon is rated B with a negative outlook by Standard & Poor’s and B with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings.

At least 94,000 people have been killed during Syria’s two-year conflict, but the death toll is likely to be as high as 120,000, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.