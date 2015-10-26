Lebanon arrests five, seizes 2 tonnes of drugs aboard Saudi-bound jet

BEIRUT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lebanese authorities detained five Saudi citizens at Beirut international airport on Monday after finding two tonnes of drugs aboard a private jet bound for the Gulf kingdom, security sources and the National News Agency said.

The plane, scheduled to fly to Hael in northern Saudi Arabia, was carrying 40 bags of Captagon amphetamine pills. Security services were questioning the suspects, the sources said, without elaborating.

Lebanon’s National News Agency described it as the biggest smuggling operation ever discovered at the Beirut airport . (Reporting by John Davison, editing by Larry King)