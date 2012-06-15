FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blom recommends buying Solidere shares, target price $14.80
#Financials
June 15, 2012

Blom recommends buying Solidere shares, target price $14.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, June 15 (Reuters) - Blominvest Bank said on Friday it had upgraded the status of Lebanese real estate firm Solidere to “accumulate”, and recommended a target price for its shares of $14.80.

“While 2011 presented a challenging year for Solidere, its revenues dropped less than the bank’s estimates, with expectations that performance will improve during 2012,” the bank said, noting that its estimate included its view that regional unrest would still hamper Solidere’s growth. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
