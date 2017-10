BEIRUT, June 6 (Reuters) - Real estate firm Solidere , Lebanon’s largest listed company, posted a 17 percent fall in 2011 net profit of $162.6 million on Wednesday, hit by a fall in sales revenues and what it said was an unstable regional climate.

The company reiterated its forecast that a slowdown in real estate activity in the country may affect profit in coming years. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; editing by Jason Neely)