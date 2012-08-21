FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sixteen wounded in clashes in Lebanese port city
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

Sixteen wounded in clashes in Lebanese port city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Lebanon, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Sixteen people were wounded in overnight clashes between Sunni Muslim and Alawite neighbourhoods in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli, local security and medical sources said on Tuesday.

Gunmen in the two districts exchanged gunfire and launched rocket-propelled grenades, residents said, in fighting which continued sporadically through the night despite the deployment of troops in the port city.

Tensions between the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tabbaneh and Alawite Jebel Mohsen have been heightened by the mainly Sunni uprising in neighbouring Syria against Alawite President Bashar al-Assad, flaring into violence several times.

In the worst clashes, fifteen people were killed in early June in clashes between the two districts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.