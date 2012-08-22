FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Death toll from Lebanon fighting climbs to 12
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Death toll from Lebanon fighting climbs to 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Lebanon, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The death toll from fighting between Lebanese Sunni Muslims and Alawites echoing the conflict in Syria climbed to at least 12 on Wednesday, the third day of clashes described as some of the heaviest since Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war.

More than 100 people have been wounded in the bloodshed this week along a sectarian fault line in the northern city of Tripoli running between the Sunni district of Bab al-Tabbaneh and the Alawite area of Jebel Mohsen.

“A ceasefire was supposed to take place this afternoon but it did not happen,” a Tripoli resident told Reuters.

The sectarian tone of the fighting reflects the conflict in neighbouring Syria which increasingly sets a mainly Sunni Muslim opposition against President Bashar al-Assad’s Alawite minority.

After a night-time lull, Tripoli was rocked by around two dozen explosions between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, apparently caused by rocket-propelled grenades, witnesses said. The fighters have also been using machineguns.

Sunni-Alawite tensions have been chronic in the region and they boiled over into clashes in early June that killed 15 people. At least 10 soldiers have been wounded in efforts to stop the violence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.