ON THE MOVE-Lebenthal adds adviser, new office in Michigan
January 16, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Lebenthal adds adviser, new office in Michigan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Lebenthal Wealth Advisors, the wealth management division of Lebenthal Holdings, said Friday it hired a financial adviser from Morgan Stanley who will open a new office in Birmingham, Michigan.

William Burke, who started his career in 1983 at E.F. Hutton, joined Lebenthal earlier this month. Lebenthal did not disclose the assets Burke had under management at Morgan Stanley. However, Lebenthal Wealth Advisers, Lebenthals’ year-old boutique division, works with high net worth and institutional clients.

Michigan marks the family-owned firm’s fourth office outside of New York.

In December, Lebenthal added an adviser to the wealth adviser channel and an equity manager to its asset management channel.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond with comment. (Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
