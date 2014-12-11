ON THE MOVE-Lebenthal lands adviser, equity manager

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The nearly 90-year-old family-owned Lebenthal Holdings, LLC, added an adviser and an equity manager to its two registered investment adviser divisions this week.

Annette Hall joined the New York office of Lebenthal Wealth Advisors, Lebenthal’s boutique wealth management division, which was launched last year to serve high net worth and institutional clients. Hall joined from KeyCorp’s Key Private Bank where she oversaw $193 million in assets, according to a news release issued by Lebenthal on Wednesday.

Key Private Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Lebenthal Asset Management announced it acquired Aurora Investment Counsel, an Atlanta-based equity manager run by independent adviser David Yucius which oversees $250 million in client assets for foundations, endowments and corporations.

Yucius, who has 19 years of industry experience, said he joined Lebenthal to take advantage of the firm’s accounting, technology and compliance expertise.

In February, Lebenthal Asset Management added an international equity team, and the firm is looking to introduce mutual funds, said James Lebenthal, chief executive officer of Lebenthal Asset Management and chief investment officer of Lebenthal Wealth Advisors. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)