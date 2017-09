Dec 8 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA :

* Says secures 21 million Swiss francs medium term financing

* Says sufficient liquidity to implement 2015 operating and growth plan

* Announces today that it has entered into 21 million Swiss francs credit facility maturing on June 30, 2016 with Recharge APS in Denmark