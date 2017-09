Sept 4 (Reuters) - Leclanche SA : * Says H1 revenues reached CHF 5.6 million, a 29.8% decrease from CHF 8.4

million in the same period last year * Says H1 EBITDA loss amounting to CHF 7.58 mln, compared to loss of CHF 4.95

million in 2013 * Says H1 net loss amounted to CHF 10.8 million versus net loss CHF 6.5 million

in 2013 * Says objective remains to achieve EBITDA break-even before the end of 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage