UPDATE 1-Teledyne to buy LeCroy for $240.5 mln
May 29, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Teledyne to buy LeCroy for $240.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* To pay $14.30/share, a premium of 56 pct

* LeCroy’s 2011 sales $178 million

May 29 (Reuters) - Defense equipment manufacturer Teledyne Technologies Inc said it would buy LeCroy Corp for $240.5 million in cash to strengthen its analytical instrumentation business.

Teledyne, which also makes digital imaging products and engineered systems, said it would pay $14.30 per share, a premium of more than 56 percent to LeCroy shares’ Friday close on the Nasdaq.

The total value of the deal is $291 million, including stock options, stock appreciation rights and debt.

LeCroy makes communication protocol analyzers and high-performance oscilloscopes, which are used to measure and analyze complex electronic signals.

The company, with about 500 employees worldwide, had sales of about $178 million in the year ended July 2, 2011.

Needham & Co is the financial adviser to Teledyne, while Stifel Nicolaus Weisel is the adviser to LeCroy.

Shares of Teledyne closed at $59.84 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

