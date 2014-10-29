BRIEF-Lectra reports Q3 net income of 5.1 mln euros versus 4.2 mln euros last year

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Lectra SA :

* Reports Q3 net income of 5.1 million euros versus 4.2 million euros last year

* Says Q3 revenue is 53.8 million euros versus 50.8 million euros last year

* Says minimum objective for FY is revenue of about 214 million euros(up 7 pct relative to 2013)

* Says minimum objective for FY is net income of about 12.5 million euros

* Says minimum objective for FY is income from operations before non-recurring items of about 18 million euros

* Says in light of financial results at Sept. 30, FY revenue should be slightly short of above figure, while income from operations and net income slightly above these figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: