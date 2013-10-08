FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ledermann Immobilien suspends planned IPO on Swiss exchange
#Financials
October 8, 2013 / 5:15 AM / 4 years ago

Ledermann Immobilien suspends planned IPO on Swiss exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Swiss real estate company Ledermann Immobilien said on Tuesday it had decided to suspend its initial public offering on the Swiss stock exchange. It gave no reason.

“Ledermann Immobilien AG has suspended its recently announced Initial Public Offering (IPO) in agreement with the Lead Manager (UBS) for the time being,” the company said in a brief statement on its website.

Ledermann had been expected to list its shares on the Swiss stock exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Cowell)

