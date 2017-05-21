BEIJING May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as
chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp
Beijing but will retain his position as chairman,
with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according
to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.
Shenzhen-listed Leshi is part of Jia's larger business
empire dubbed LeEco that began with a Netflix-like video
streaming service and expanded into new products and services
from consumer electronics to cars.
LeEco encountered a cash crunch last year that Jia said was
the result of that aggressive growth, with the company
subsequently seeking billions of dollars in new funding, cutting
staff and abandoning a deal to acquire U.S. television maker
Vizio.
Continuing as chairman, Jia will focus on corporate
governance, strategic planning and core product innovation, the
filing said.
The board approved longtime Lenovo executive Liang
Jun, who joined Leshi as an executive in 2012, to replace Jia as
CEO.
Leshi also announced that Yang Lijie would resign as chief
financial officer due to personal reasons and be replaced by
Zhang Wei, the company's China CFO.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Hallie Gu; Editing by Mark
Potter)