9 months ago
China's Leshi Holdings secures $600 mln in commitments of support
November 15, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 9 months ago

China's Leshi Holdings secures $600 mln in commitments of support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's Leshi Holdings said on Tuesday it had secured commitments for $600 million to support its automotive unit and LeEco high-tech business, which has been grappling with a cash crunch.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Leshi said the fund commitments came from more than 10 Chinese companies. An initial tranche of $300 million would be delivered by the end of the month and be invested in the auto business and LeEco Global, it said.

LeEco, which has invested in high-tech products from electric cars to smartphones, was facing a shortage of cash and suffering from expanding too fast and in too many directions, its chief executive told staff in a letter last week. (Reporting by John Ruwitch and Samuel Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
