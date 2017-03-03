FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
China's LeEco says no plans to exit Indian market
March 3, 2017 / 7:58 AM / 6 months ago

China's LeEco says no plans to exit Indian market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, March 3 (Reuters) - Chinese electronics maker LeEco said on Friday it has no plans to exit its operations in India and is gearing up for the launch of its next generation television in the country.

"India is one the most strategic markets for LeEco," the company said in a statement, adding that it had no plans to exit the market.

The Economic Times had reported earlier on Friday that the company was firing 85 percent of its Indian arm and was looking to exit is operations in the country. bit.ly/2m2kNDA

While the company did not provide any clarity on the job cuts, it said its resource headcount in India is "well aligned to the scale of operations envisioned and in line with industry benchmarks." (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)

