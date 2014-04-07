FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's LEG places 300 mln euros of convertible bonds
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 7, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's LEG places 300 mln euros of convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - German property group LEG Immobilien has placed 300 million euros ($412 million) in convertible bonds with institutional investors as it seeks to diversify funding sources and add muscle to its growth strategy.

LEG said on Monday the bonds, maturing in 2021, would be convertible into around 4.8 million shares, representing 9.1 percent of the company’s current outstanding share capital.

The group has said it is looking acquire more residential real estate and would also consider buying assets outside its main market of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous regional state.

LEG said in a statement it had placed the senior, unsecured convertible bonds with institutional investors.

“The semi-annual coupon was set at 0.50 percent per annum and the initial conversion premium was fixed at 30 percent above the reference share price of 47.99 euros, corresponding to an initial conversion price of 62.39 euros,” the statement said.

$1 = 0.7277 Euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.