LEG Immobilien to issue new shares to finance property deal
November 12, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

LEG Immobilien to issue new shares to finance property deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German property group LEG Immobilien plans to issue new shares representing 7.7 percent of its current capital to finance the acquisition of flats in North Rhine-Westphalia.

LEG said the new shares would be offered exclusively to institutional investors overnight in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The shares are worth 317 million euros ($342.04 million) at Thursday’s closing price.

LEG agreed to buy 13,800 residential properties from larger rival Vonovia for about 600 million euros earlier in November. ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
