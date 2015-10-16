ISS now against Deutsche Wohnen's planned LEG takeover

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisor ISS has changed its recommendation on German property group Deutsche Wohnen’s planned takeover of peer LEG after Vonovia announced to launch a rival offer earlier this week.

“The Vonovia offer appears to be superior to the proposed LEG acquisition and is contingent upon Deutsche Wohnen shareholders rejecting this share capital issuance,” ISS said in a note issued on Friday.

Rejecting the planned capital hike to finance the LEG acquisition would therefore give Deutsche Wohnen more strategic options and would give shareholders the option to tender their shares into the Vonovia tender offer, ISS added.

Last week, ISS had recommended approving the financing of the Deutsche Wohnen-LEG deal. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)