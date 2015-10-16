FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ISS now against Deutsche Wohnen's planned LEG takeover
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

ISS now against Deutsche Wohnen's planned LEG takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisor ISS has changed its recommendation on German property group Deutsche Wohnen’s planned takeover of peer LEG after Vonovia announced to launch a rival offer earlier this week.

“The Vonovia offer appears to be superior to the proposed LEG acquisition and is contingent upon Deutsche Wohnen shareholders rejecting this share capital issuance,” ISS said in a note issued on Friday.

Rejecting the planned capital hike to finance the LEG acquisition would therefore give Deutsche Wohnen more strategic options and would give shareholders the option to tender their shares into the Vonovia tender offer, ISS added.

Last week, ISS had recommended approving the financing of the Deutsche Wohnen-LEG deal. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.