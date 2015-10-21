FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Property firm Deutsche Wohnen pulls planned LEG acquisition
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 21, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

Property firm Deutsche Wohnen pulls planned LEG acquisition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - German property group Deutsche Wohnen has scrapped its planned acquisition of smaller domestic rival LEG because it failed to win enough shareholder support.

The move comes after Deutsche Wohnen itself became a takeover target of bigger rival Vonovia. Some investors had urged management to pull the plans to buy LEG and instead accept the Vonovia takeover offer.

The planned shareholder meeting on Oct. 28, which the property group had called to get approval for the planned financing of its LEG offer, has also been cancelled.

“Management board and supervisory board came to the conclusion that the 75-percent majority required for the capital increase to be resolved at the extraordinary general meeting will not be reached,” Deutsche Wohnen said late on Wednesday.

“The planned merger with LEG on the basis of the Business Combination Agreement signed on 20 September 2015 will therefore not be pursued further.”

A combination of Deutsche Wohnen and LEG would have had a market value of more than 13 billion euros ($14.7 billion).

Deutsche Wohnen also reiterated that it was not interested in being bought by Vonovia.

Glass Lewis on Wednesday became the second shareholder advisory group to back the Vonovia deal over an acquisition of LEG. It said the Vonovia deal would offer more favourable strategic benefits and better financial terms, echoing similar comments from ISS.

$1 = 0.8818 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.