FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LEG Immobilien raises 205 mln euros with share placement
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 9, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

LEG Immobilien raises 205 mln euros with share placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German real estate company LEG Immobilien said on Thursday it had raised 205 million euros ($260 million) with the placement of 4.1 million new shares.

The company, which earlier on Thursday said it had bought 9,600 residential units from Deutsche Annington, placed the shares at 50 euros apiece via an accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investors.

LEG Immobilien shares closed at 52.02 euros on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs acted as joint bookrunners in the transaction. (1 US dollar = 0.7881 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.