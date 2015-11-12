German property group LEG hikes 2016 earnings target

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s fifth biggest property group LEG Immobilien hiked its 2016 earnings target, citing faster than expected cost cuts, as it reported a 27.8 percent increase in operating profit (FFO I) for the first nine months of the year.

LEG said on Thursday that funds from operations stood at 158.5 million euros in the January to September period.

The company, which peer Deutsche Wohnen had planned to acquire before rival Vonovia scuppered the deal with a bid for Deutsche Wohnen, hiked its 2016 FFO I target to 254-259 million euros from 233-238 million euros.

For 2017, LEG is targeting an FFO I of 279-284 million euros, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)