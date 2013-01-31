FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LEG IPO set to price at 44 euros/shr or above -sources
January 31, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

LEG IPO set to price at 44 euros/shr or above -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Prospective investors in the initial public offering of German real estate group LEG were told on Thursday that those with orders below 44 euros per share would miss out, three financial market sources said.

Order books on the offer, which is due to close later on Thursday and could raise up to 1.37 billion euros, are now covered at the top of the 43 to 45 euros per share price guidance range, the sources added.

On Tuesday sources had said the order books were covered at 44 euros per share. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)

