UPDATE 1-Germany's LEG to raise up to 1.3 bln euros from IPO

* To issue 30.45 mln shares at 44 euros each on Friday

* Price gives it market value of about 2.3 bln euros

* Current shareholders agree to six-month lock-up (Adds background)

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German real estate group LEG said it expects to raise proceeds of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from its public offering of stock on Friday, with an additional 100 million coming if the greenshoe overallotment option is fully exercised.

The company said its offer of 30.45 million shares at 44 euros a piece, left the initial public offering (IPO) several times oversubscribed.

“At this issue price, LEG would have a market value of 2.3 billion euros,” the company said.

Current shareholders that are selling stock as part of the floatation on Friday had agreed to a lock-up period of six months, according to LEG.

Despite a contraction in the country’s economy in the final quarter of 2012, investors are expected to keep faith with German residential real estate amid uncertainty elsewhere on European property markets.