FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Germany's LEG to raise up to 1.3 bln euros from IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2013 / 7:42 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Germany's LEG to raise up to 1.3 bln euros from IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To issue 30.45 mln shares at 44 euros each on Friday

* Price gives it market value of about 2.3 bln euros

* Current shareholders agree to six-month lock-up (Adds background)

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German real estate group LEG said it expects to raise proceeds of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from its public offering of stock on Friday, with an additional 100 million coming if the greenshoe overallotment option is fully exercised.

The company said its offer of 30.45 million shares at 44 euros a piece, left the initial public offering (IPO) several times oversubscribed.

“At this issue price, LEG would have a market value of 2.3 billion euros,” the company said.

Current shareholders that are selling stock as part of the floatation on Friday had agreed to a lock-up period of six months, according to LEG.

Despite a contraction in the country’s economy in the final quarter of 2012, investors are expected to keep faith with German residential real estate amid uncertainty elsewhere on European property markets.

$1 = 0.7367 euros Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.