FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-LEG narrows IPO price guidance to 43-45 eur/shr - sources
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

RPT-LEG narrows IPO price guidance to 43-45 eur/shr - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Prospective investors in the initial public offering of LEG are being told shares in the German real estate group will likely sell within a price range of 43-45 euros ($57.88-60.57) a share, three financial sources told Reuters on Monday.

“The books are covered at 44 euros a share,” one of the people said. “Books are covered including greenshoe,” another source said.

LEG, which initially gave an outlook for a 41-47 euro range, is due to decide on a final price on Thursday with trading to start on Friday. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Kylie MacLellan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.