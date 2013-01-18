FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LEG says IPO volume could be up to 1.4 bln euro
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

LEG says IPO volume could be up to 1.4 bln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - German residential property group LEG said it is eyeing an issue volume of up to 1.43 billion euros ($1.90 billion) in its planned initial public offering.

The group, which earlier this month announced it would go public in the first half of the year, said on Friday that shares would be offered between 41 and 47 euros apiece.

The offer period will run from Jan. 21-31 with the first day of trading in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange slated for Feb. 1.

The offer volume will be between about 1.249 billion euros and 1.431 billion euros if the over-allotment option is exercised in full, it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

